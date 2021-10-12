'Help us wrap up by coats you no longer need' - here's how Clitheroe residents can donate their unwanted winter coats

Following on from a highly successful event two years ago when 34,000 coats and other items of clothing were collected throughout the country, Ribble Valley Rotarians are once again asking generous Clitheroe folk to help in their efforts to clothe the homeless this winter.

A spokesman said: "We are fortunate this year to be able to use the House of Cards shop on Castle Street, Clitheroe, (opposite Costa Coffee) as a base for both collection and sorting. As usual there will be collection boxes at other points around town, both Tesco’s and Booths will be helping us, and our churches too will hopefully have a box as in previous years.

"Coats are of most value to us, warm, waterproof, if possible, but something which will help to keep the winter weather at bay. This year we can’t accept cardigans, jumpers, gloves, hats and scarves. We will be under way from Monday, October 18th, for two weeks, excluding Sundays. This will then give us time to get the coats to those that need them before the winter sets in.

Rotarian Peter Spencer with bags full of coats collected recently at a market stall collection. Picture by David Bleazard

"The shop will be open from 10 am to 5 pm and will be manned by Rotarians and volunteers who will be delighted to see you. So, please have a look now to see if you have any coats that you can spare and earmark them for even more service!"

In addition, Rotary will also be holding a charity book sale on Saturday (October 16th) at the United Reform Church, in Moor Lane, Clitheroe. Any books leftover will be on sale in the Wrap Up East Lancashire shop from October 18th.