Here's how you can vote for an East Lancashire community group to win £5,000

Volunteers for Dodhas Extension, one of last year's winners of the Calor Rural Community Fund. (s)
There are just under two weeks left to vote for a Burnley, Pendle or Ribble Valley rural community group to win a £5,000 prize.

The Calor Rural Community Fund is offering 21 grants of £1,000, £2,500 and £5,000 for projects that improve local life and bring people together.

To register, visit www.calor.co.uk/communityfund where you will receive 10 votes. They can be used to support a number of projects or just one in particular.

The projects with the most votes from each funding category will become finalists and be reviewed by a panel of independent judges including: Business in the Community, mental health charity Mind, Crowdfunder, Plunkett and Rural England.

Voting closes at midnight on Monday, June 17th.