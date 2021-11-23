Here's what and how you can donate towards this year's festive Clitheroe Toy appeal

Last week, the Clitheroe Advertiser and Times and the Ribble Valley branch of the Salvation Army once again teamed up to launch their 18th annual appeal to help families and children who might otherwise go without this Christmas.

The premise of the appeal is that presents for any age of child or teenager can be donated, as long as they are new. The items will be distributed to families across the Ribble Valley, with the aim that each child receives a main gift, a craft item or game, a soft toy and a book.

Last year, thanks to the kindness of the people of the Ribble Valley, more than 500 children had huge smiles on their faces after receiving brand-new gifts from the appeal.

Territorial Envoy Brenda Wise and Capt. Elizabeth Smith call upon the kindness of local people to donate new toys for the needy this Christmas

However, this year more than ever, your toy donations matter. As we emerge from the pandemic, the prospect of Christmas is daunting for so many families and the financial pressures can be crippling. Covid-19 has affected everyone and this means that some people are in a very different situation to the one they started in 18 months ago.

Appeal co-ordinator Captain Elizabeth Smith, of the Clitheroe Salvation Army, said due to the benefit cuts and rising costs of fuel and food, people are struggling more than ever. She explained: "As we expected, this year the list is longer than last year. So many families are struggling with low wages, higher food and fuel prices and ill health. We are so thankful to be part of a community who care for those who, without help, will face a bleak Christmas. Thank you so much to those who have already given.

"Toys, or donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army charity shop Monday to Saturday from 9-30am to 3-15pm or at the Skipton Building Society in Market Place. Last year, for the first time, we gave links to our Amazon Wish List. This was highly successful and we received many beautiful gifts. If you are looking to support our Toy Appeal, but are unsure what to buy, the below links will hopefully help. If you buy direct from the links please check the address to be delivered to - Salvation Army c/o 14 Dunster Grove, Clitheroe, BB7 2QL.

"As always, we ask please don’t forget for the older age group – 10 to 16 years, both girls and boys. Once again thank you all for your amazing support for our Christmas Appeal. God Bless you."

Clitheroe Salvation Army Toy Appeal – 0-2yrs

https://www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/2MH1025BCEVDBClitheroe Salvation Army Toy Appeal – 3-5yrs

https://www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/I0D2VZLIPKNVClitheroe Salvation Army Toy Appeal – 5-7yrs

https://www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/20C3ZDFO00WLWClitheroe Salvation Army Toy Appeal – 8-12