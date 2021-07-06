Hiking trio complete Hadrian's Wall challenge for Pendleside Hospice

Warren Callender, Craig Abbott and Glynn Abbott who raised £1,657.31 for Pendleside Hospice after completing the Hadrian's Wall trek

An intrepid hiking trio are enjoying a well-earned rest after completing the Hadrian's Wall challenge for Pendleside Hospice

Warren Callender, Craig Abbott and Glynn Abbott raised £1,657.31 for the hospice when they took on the gruelling 84-mile trek that runs alongside the historic wall in the north of England.

Warren, whose wife was cared for by the hospice, started hiking back in June 2019 in order to get fit for The Great Wall of China Trek, a challenge he was also embarking on to raise money for Pendleside.

That had been due to take place in September 2020 but will now take place next year.

Craig and Glynn started hiking with Warren at the weekends in 2020, and it was Glynn who mentioned that he had always wanted to do the Hadrian’s Wall walk.

He also said he wanted to wild camp along the route, which they did, carrying 18kg backpacks in energy-sapping sunshine as they completed 15 miles each day for a week.