Historic Burnley pub to be transformed into flats

The Talbot

Councillors have approved the conversion on of The Talbot Hotel in Church Street, Burnley, into 10 apartments.

The scheme will create four one-bedroom studio flats, three with two-bedrooms, and three apartments with one-bedroom in the main three-storey pub building.

The pub’s outbuilding will contain two one-bedroomed studio flats, with one on each the ground floor and first floor.

Burnley Council’s Development Control Committee approved the scheme despite objections from its former chairman and Gawthorpe Labour councillor Frank Cant over the loss of a well-known hostelry and music venue.

A planning officer’s report to the committee said: “The property is sited on a corner plot adjacent the junction of Ormerod Road and Church Street, a main access road into and out of Burnley Town Centre and is classified as the A682.

“The site itself is located within the historic core of Burnley within the designated Top O` Th`Town Conservation Area.

“There are a number other public houses within the town centre which provide an alternative location for people to socialise.

“It is considered that the change of use of the public house would not result in the loss of a community facility due to the location of further public houses in such close proximity.”

The report notes that the council’s conservation officer was unable to support the application, as the application did not demonstrate a full appreciation of the heritage significance of the building

But it says: “The proposed development seeks to preserve the locally listed building through its continued use as apartments, instead of as a public house which is no longer a viable option.

“The proposed works are considered minimal and will not alter the visual appearance of the host property to a significant extent thereby respecting the buildings character and significance and other nearby heritage assets.

“The alternative is for the application to be refused and the building fall into a state of vacancy

and dereliction.”

Coun. Cant, who voted against approval, said: “I did not want to see the loss of an asset. The Talbot is a well-known pub and entertainment venue where many local bands have played.

“I also felt we were not looking an 10 new flats but 10 very small bedsits.”