Historic male voice choirs team up for centenary duet concert

Representatives of the two choirs receive the commemorative bowls

Colne Orpheus Glee Union and Nelson Arion Male Voice Choir joined forces to help organise and perform in a concert at Blackburn Cathedral to mark 100 years of the National Association of Choirs.

The Orpheus, formed in 1886, and the Arion, formed in 1887, are the only existing founder members of the NAC, which was formed in 1920 at Todmorden to promote choral singing in the North and nationally.

The NAC asked both choirs to celebrate the centenary, and a concert was planned for March 2020 but had to be postponed owing to the Covid 19 pandemic.

It eventually went ahead last month, featuring both choirs and the 2nd Rossendale Scout Band, raising funds for the East Lancashire Hospice at Blackburn. The NAC awarded the two rose bowls on engraved plinths as a thank-you.

Back in action again, both choirs are on the lookout for new members as they prepare new material and make themselves available again for bookings.

“All choirs have been through an uncertain time with the pandemic, not knowing when we could rehearse in person again,” said a spokesman for the choirs.

“Now things are getting nearly back to normal, we’re sure there are men out there who might like to join us. Singing in a choir is a wonderful hobby, and choirs provide a great social network.”

Anyone interested can just turn up on rehearsal nights or contact the choirs for further details.