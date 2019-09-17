Lots of fun at this year's show

Hodder Valley Show 2019: Picture special from the record-breaking one-day show

The sun shone and thousands of visitors descended into the Ribble Valley to reward all the hard work of the committee, trade stands and exhibitors of the annual Hodder Valley Show.


Spectators were treated to a talk and display of wildlife and birds of prey, egg catching, children’s races, vintage vehicles parade, sheep shearing demonstrations and a special event brought back from years ago by this year's president, Mr John Barber – knobbliest knees competition!. Pictures by community stalwart Captain David McNamee.

Local farmer James Harrison at the Hodder Valley Show

James Spurgeon from Bashall Eaves

This year's president John Barber and his wife, Christine

Falconry display

