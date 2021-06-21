House builder donates nestboxes to Whalley families

The nest boxes for feathered friends in Whalley

Since the first reservation, residents at Monk’s Cross have displayed a great sense of community spirit with summer BBQs and carolling events taking place before lockdown.

The Milton Road development has now sold out after high demand

Barratt and David Wilson Homes has been partnered with the RSPB, the UK’s largest nature conservation charity, since 2014 and has made it a mission to improve the way in which nature and wildlife are incorporated into new communities.

Jean Lord, resident at Monk’s Cross, said: “The installation of the many new nest boxes around the development has been greatly received by all of us here at Monk’s Cross as we can now watch the local wildlife thrive and settle into their new homes as we settle into ours.”

To encourage local wildlife to thrive in Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ developments the homebuilder plants an average for 20 trees or shrubs for each home built and is helping to save British wild bees by changing the way it landscapes open spaces and gardens.

Philippa Stewart, Head of Sales at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North West, said: “Providing a home for wildlife is an integral part of creating a new community for us and that’s exactly what we’ve achieved at Monk’s Cross.

“As a five star homebuilder it’s important to us that we make our developments great places for both residents and wildlife to live in. We have made it our mission to improve the way in which nature and wildlife are incorporated into new communities and we’re very proud of what we have achieved so far.”