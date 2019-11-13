How you can help collect food at Tesco in Lancashire with The Trussell Trust and FareShare

The Trussell Trust and FareShare are appealing to people in Lancashire to help in the UK’s biggest food collection for people in need.

From Thursday, November 21 until Saturday, November 23, the two charities will be collecting food in Tesco stores in the area during the annual Tesco Food Collection. They are looking for local volunteers to encourage shoppers to donate, so that as much food as possible can be collected.

Tesco will top up customer donations by 20 per cent to further support the two charities in their work.

To make this year’s collection a success volunteers are needed to hand out shopping lists to customers, so they can see the food items most needed by food banks and community groups in their area, and to encourage people to donate.

Emma Revie, chief executive at The Trussell Trust, said: “During the lead-up to Christmas our network of food banks see even more people needing help.

“Food banks will be doing all they can to provide vital emergency support so people don’t face hunger this Christmas. But to make sure there are enough donations, we need your support. Having your support in this year’s Tesco Food Collection will make a real difference – the more people who volunteer, the more food will be collected from generous shoppers, and the better prepared food banks will be to help local people.”

To sign up visit www.fareshare/tescofoodcollection