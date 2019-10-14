Howzat for a great charity night at Padiham Cricket Club

A band night at Padiham Cricket Club left supporters of Rosemere Cancer Foundation bowled over by raising £525 for the charity.

Burnley band Badger Sett, a 1960s style trio, donated their time and talent for free to play the event, which was organised by friends Vicky Stott, of Victoria Road, Padiham, and Julie Scott, of Grove Lane, Padiham, with the help of their respective husbands Dennis and Peter.

The duo organised a similar music night for Rosemere Cancer Foundation at the same venue last year at which the back by popular demand Badger Sett also headlined.

In addition to the music, there was a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses and the auction of a signed football shirt donated by cricket club members. Guests also tucked into supper made by the cricket club’s Alan Starkie and Nicola Ramshead, who usually make its cricket teas.

Louise Grant, Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s East Lancs fund-raising co-ordinator, who was among the guests, said: “I’d like to congratulate Vicky and Julie on a fantastic evening.

“They are a dynamic duo, always coming up with fun ways to support us. Already this year they have organised a fashion show and a pop-up shop, which took over Padiham Town Hall for five days in the summer. Their commitment never ceases to amaze me. We are very grateful.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including those at Burnley General Teaching and the Royal Blackburn Hospitals.

The charity funds cutting edge equipment, research, training and other cancer services and therapies that the NHS is unable to afford. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk