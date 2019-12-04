Huge Christmas party for Burnley, Pendle and Ribble Valley care home residents

An afternoon of song, food and laughter saw residents from 13 care homes across East Lancashire enjoying a Christmas party.



Friends Paula Bond and Kath Rhodes arranged the event at Padiham Road Methodist Church, which was attended by 85 residents, carers and care home staff members.

Manager Julie Harrison from Chapel Lodge, Worsthorne, and activities co-ordinator Katie McDonald with residents at the party.

Homes in Burnley, Padiham, Rossendale and Ribble Valley attended the party and residents tucked into a buffet and joined in a variety of songs led by singer Kyle Harrison, who kindly stepped in at the last minute when the planned singer lost her voice.

Paula, activities co-ordinator at Holme Manor Care Home in Rawtenstall, said: “Kath and I set up an Activities Forum for the whole of East Lancashire and we meet once a month on a Tuesday.

“This is the second year we have held a Christmas Party to bring residents from the different care homes together and it has been a lovely afternoon.”

The forum attracted grants of £25,000 from the East Lancashire Clinical Commissioning Group and National Lottery Awards for All to help fund activities.

Senior carer from Ribble Valley Care Home, Sawley, Hazel Jeffries with Maureen Maynard (74)

These have included gardening, cookery, theatre sessions, arts and exercise classes in the individual care homes.

Kath and Lorraine Haslam, registered manager at Ashmeade Care Home, Burnley, made table decorations for the event with children from Whittlefield School when they visited the Padiham Road home.

The forum has a Facebook page Activities R Us East Lancs Care Homes.

As well as Santa calling in, the party was visited by Mrs Christmas.

Dorothy Natale (95) from Abbeyfield Care Home in Clitheroe, has an Italian surname that means Christmas,

She said: “It is very nice to get together with people from other homes; I think it is lovely. I have enjoyed the food.”

In May the different homes will be getting together again when a massed choir of residents, staff and carers will meet up to sing a variety of songs at Padiham Road Methodist Church.

To find out more about the forum contact the group through the Facebook page or Paula on 07738 421957.