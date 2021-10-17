Huge support for cancer charity fundraiser at Read cafe
Simonstone villager and charity stalwart Kathy Webb was able to help a grateful local couple who wanted to raise money for a deserving organisation as a "thank you" for the treatment they received.
Sunday, 17th October 2021, 9:37 am
Updated
Sunday, 17th October 2021, 9:38 am
When Duncan and Marie Hacking wanted to raise money for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, following Duncan's recent successful treatment at the Rosemere centre at Preston, The Read and Simonstone Community Cafe hosted an event at their weekly cafe in the Constitutional Club in Read.
On the day there was a raffle , Rosemere's Christmas cards were sold and there was a very enjoyable quiz. An amazing £614.50 was raised by a charity donation from the Community Cafe and one from Duncan and Marie, and also from the events of the day.