Hundreds enjoy festive fun at annual Padiham Christmas lights switch on

Hundreds of people went along to the annual Christmas lights switch on last Saturday.

A fun packed day included a host of attractions including a festive market, funfair, magical street animation, a giant snow globe and live stage show featuring Father Christmas, his helpers, host Raynor Pepper and popular singer Gavin Young.

The switch on event heralded the start of a Christmas trail running throughout the town centre which will continue until Christmas Eve.

Padiham Christmas lights switch on was a great success

Children and parents can explore the town centre and collect stamps to enter the competition to win Padiham shopping vouchers.

Leaflets are available in participating businesses throughout the town.

Padiham Christmas lights switch on was a great success

Padiham Christmas lights switch on was a great success (photo by Kev Furber)

Padiham Christmas lights switch on was a great success (photo by Kev Furber)