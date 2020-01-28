Hundreds put best foot forwards for annual hospice 10K

Over 400 people of all ages laced up their running shoes to take part in this year’s East Lancashire Hospice 10K.



Super-fit runners headed down to Gaskells Motor Bodies in Great Harwood for the first official race of the season.

The runners of 2020

The event was organised by Nick and Louise Gaskell, owners of Gaskell Motor Bodies and Chris Knagg and saw around 400 participants from the local community taking part across the adult 10K and 2K fun run.

Dedicated runner Nick started the race back in 2012 and described the route as a relatively flat course with a short uphill spurt to the finish line. The Mayor and Lady Mayoress of Hyndburn officially started the race. Andy O’Sullivan provided race commentary throughout the morning and Graham Jones, ex MP for Hyndburn, supported the vent.

Jennifer Quinn, lead fundraiser at East Lancashire Hospice, said: “We are incredibly grateful to the team at Gaskell Motor Bodies for hosting our 10k race for the seventh year running.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to thank all our fantastic sponsors and to all of the runners. The money raised from the event will allow us to able to continue to provide a special way of caring for people with a life-limiting or terminal illness in Blackburn, Darwen, Hyndburn and the Ribble Valley. Our amazing army of volunteers deserve a special mention as they all came together to make this event possible. It was fantastic to have over 400 people taking part in this special event! We are so grateful for everyone’s support.

"Well done to the 10K winners Sarah Ridehalgh, from Accrington Road Runners who completed the course in an impressive 41:48, and Stephen Corbishley, of Tipton Harriers who finished in a fantastic time of 34:34. The 2k fun run was won by Harry Jordan, from Trawden Athletic Club and Helana White from Clayton-le-Moors Harriers who both finished in under 10 minutes. Sponsors included Universal Cooling Ltd, Morrisons in Great Harwood, Moorings Bakery, SB Tippers, Abbey Catering, The Sweet Shop HQ, David Belshaw, Jonathon Moon, Tesco in Great Harwood, Kays Traffic Management, Metflex, and East Ribble District Freemasons who marshalled the event."

Best foot forward for charity