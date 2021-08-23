Ian roars into action as new Clitheroe Lions president - almost 40 years after launching the club!
Well-known retired Clitheroe businessman, community stalwart and charity fundraiser Ian Lloyd has been installed as the 37th president of Clitheroe Lions Club.
Taking over from Lion Brian Alston, Ian, a former senior partner at Mortimers Estate Agents, was a founding member of the fundraising club in 1983 and president in 1984.
Ian has been involved with several local fundraising groups and events over many years. He was one of the former organisers of the Lions and Round Table Heritage Fayres in the seventies and eighties, as well as an organiser of Clitheroe Food Festival and chairman of the 800 Club - a year long celebration in 1986 marking 800 years of the building of Clitheroe Castle. The celebrations raised thousands of pounds for over 100 local charities and won the English Tourist Boards event of the year award. It was widely hailed as a momentous year for Clitheroe and the Ribble Valley and an excellent collaboration between the Ribble Valley Borough Council and the wider community and its many organisations.
Speaking about his role as president of Clitheroe Lions, Ian said: "I am looking forward to getting back to some semblance of normality as it’s been extremely difficult for charities and volunteer groups like ourselves to fund raise for worthy causes. Other than zoom meetings we haven’t been able to meet due to the Covid-19 pandemic."