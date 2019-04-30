Guests at the Peaky Blinders themed charity night for Prostate Cancer UK

In pictures: Burnley turns out for Peaky Blinders charity night to make it a roaring success (part one)

Burnley Mechanics Theatre was transformed for a Peaky Blinders themed charity dinner dance.

Organised by Burnley businessmen Rik Clough and Nick Emmott, around 200 guests dressed as characters from the hit TV crime drama set in the 1920s.

Tracy Thomas with the Prostate Cancer UK man mascot

Guests at the Peaky Blinders themed charity night for Prostate Cancer UK

