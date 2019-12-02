Nick Dinsdale

IN PICTURES: Clitheroe 5K Santa Dash

A field of 55 runners, the majority wearing at least a Santa hat if not in full Santa garb, took part in Clitheroe’s fourth annual Rosemere Cancer Foundation Clitheroe Santa Dash, which for the first time was run as a 5k UK Athletics licensed event through town centre streets.

Bringing the pack home in the Eric Wright Group sponsored event, which set out from Pimlico Road to pick up Chatburn Road and then Lincoln Way and past Salthill Quarry Nature Reserve to finish at tyre company P.Harrison and Co Ltd on the Link 59 Business Park, was 11-year-old Jack Sanderson, of Settle Harriers.

The Green Jersey team

The Green Jersey team
Daniel Cowgill and Joyce Tetlow

Daniel Cowgill and Joyce Tetlow
Valerie Valovin

Valerie Valovin
Santa dashers

Santa dashers
