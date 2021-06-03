In pictures: Ex Clarets take to the pitch at Bank Holiday family fun day for Pendleside Hospice and Bowel Cancer UK

And organisers topped the £5,000 mark for Pendleside Hospice and Bowel Cancer UK at the event on Sunday.

Held to honour popular Padiham dad, Mark Harrison, who is battling bowel cancer, around 500 people flocked to the Barden sports ground to watch ex Clarets, including Gerry Harrison, Chris Brass, John Deary, David Eyres and George Oghani, take on teams from the former Borrowdale Utd, now Burnley Utd, and the Craven Heifer pub.