In pictures: Hundreds turned out to support Armed Forces ' Day event in Burnley
Veterans from across the county were among 500 people who attended an Armed Forces' Day.
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 3:45 pm
Hosted by Healthier Heroes, which was founded in Burnley last year by ex soldier Andrew Powell, to provide support for ex servicemen and women, one of the star attractions were characters from the iconic Star Wars films.
Members of the 5th Legion group dress in costume to attend events and raise funds for charity and they were given a very warm welcome to Saturday's event.
There were military vehicles, children's rides and face painting, a street dancing team and a variety of stalls selling hand made crafts, food and recycled furniture.