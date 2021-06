Police at the scene of 'serious collision' in Colne involving a pedestrian and car

Counter terrorism police charge Burnley man with attempted murder after double stabbing in Burnley Marks and Spencer store

News you can trust since 1900

Charity truck run in memory of Joe Robinson. Picture by David Johnston

Charity truck run in memory of Joe Robinson. Picture by David Johnston

Charity truck run in memory of Joe Robinson. Picture by David Johnston

Charity truck run in memory of Joe Robinson. Picture by David Johnston

The convoy of 68 trucks began from Clitheroe Auction Mart and travelled through Billington, Whalley, Barrow and Clitheroe.

Joe's friend, Matthew Hargreaves, organised the successful event, which has raised over £5,000 for JDRF UK - Type 1 diabetes research.