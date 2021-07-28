In pictures: Moving images show how Padiham turned out in force to pay their respects to a true son of the town

Applause filled the air as the cortege paused outside Padiham Town Hall before making its way to St Leonard's Church for the funeral service.

Former miner Bob lived in Padiham all his life and was known for his generosity and kindness to many groups and individuals over the years.

A former Mayor of Padiham, Bob was also town councillor and a week before he died became the first person to be presented with the Freedom of the Town.

1. Padiham turned out in force for the funeral of Bob Clark who was much loved and respected Buy photo

