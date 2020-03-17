In pictures part one: Red carpet ball in honour of much loved and dedicated Burnley nurse raises thousands for hospice

Family, friends, former colleagues and schoolpals of Karen Archer, who died last year at the age of 61, after a five year battle against cancer, gathered for the red carpet event at the James Hargreaves suite at Burnley Football Club
A charity ball, held in memory of a much loved and well known Burnley nurse, raised the grand total of £3,000 for Pendleside Hospice.
