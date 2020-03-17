Red carpet ball in honour of dedicated Burnley nurse was a great success

In pictures part one: Red carpet ball in honour of much loved and dedicated Burnley nurse raises thousands for hospice

A charity ball, held in memory of a much loved and well known Burnley nurse, raised the grand total of £3,000 for Pendleside Hospice.

Family, friends, former colleagues and schoolpals of Karen Archer, who died last year at the age of 61, after a five year battle against cancer, gathered for the red carpet event at the James Hargreaves suite at Burnley Football Club

