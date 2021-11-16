Clitheroe Town Mayor and Mayoress Simon and Donna O Rourke. Picture by Ken Geddes

IN PICTURES: Ribble Valley falls silent as thousands remember the fallen

People across the Ribble Valley turned out for remembrance services to honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice defending their country.

By Faiza Afzaal
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 9:48 am

Poignant services were held in Clitheroe, Whalley, Billington and Langho.

1. Ribblesdale Head boy and head girl lay a wreath. Picture by Ken Geddes

2. Paying their respects for the fallen. Picture by Ken Geddes

3. Paying their respects for the fallen. Picture by Ken Geddes

4. Paying their respects for the fallen. Picture by Ken Geddes

