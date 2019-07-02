IN PICTURES: Ribble Valley school's prom night glitz and glamour
Year 11 pupils from St Augustine’s enjoyed an evening of glitz and glamour as they celebrated their five years at high school together at the Mytton Fold in Billington.
They arrived by all means of transport, from horse and carriage to Ferraris , tractors, trucks and trailers.
1. Pupils dressed to their nines for their prom night event
Pupils dressed to their nines for their prom night event
other
2. Lots of fun as pupils arrive in style for their prom night
Lots of fun as pupils arrive in style for their prom night
other
3. Pupils dressed to the nines for their prom night
Pupils dressed to the nines for their prom night
other
4. Glitz and glamour at St Augustine's prom night
Glitz and glamour at St Augustine's prom night
other
View more