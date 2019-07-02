Pupils look very smart in their prom jackets

IN PICTURES: Ribble Valley school's prom night glitz and glamour

Year 11 pupils from St Augustine’s enjoyed an evening of glitz and glamour as they celebrated their five years at high school together at the Mytton Fold in Billington.

They arrived by all means of transport, from horse and carriage to Ferraris , tractors, trucks and trailers.

