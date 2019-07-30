IN PICTURES: Tractors roll for annual Ribble Valley road run



The event, which is in its seventh year, saw all makes of tractors from a 1955 Grey Fergi to a 2019 John Deere.

1. Despite the damp weather, the event was a huge success Despite the damp weather, the event was a huge success other Buy a Photo

2. Seventh annual Pendle Witch Tractor Road Run Seventh annual Pendle Witch Tractor Road Run other Buy a Photo

3. Tractors in Waddington Tractors in Waddington other Buy a Photo

4. In Whalley In Whalley other Buy a Photo

View more