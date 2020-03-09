Information event for people thinking about fostering

Anyone thinking about becoming a foster carer is invited to an information event in Preston to find out more.

The event will be held on March 18th at County Hall, on Fishergate Hill in Preston, from 6pm to 7-30pm.

A package of support is available 24/7 to help foster carers in their role

Members of Lancashire County Council's fostering team, as well as social workers and current foster carers, will be available to answer questions, talk you through the process and offer advice.

The county council has increased the allowances payable to new foster carers, so now they can expect to receive between £241 and £300 per week for each child they care for. People who have considered fostering before, but weren't sure they could afford it, are advised to come along to an information evening and find out if it could now be a viable option.

County Coun. Phillippa Williamson, cabinet member for children, young people and schools, said: "I'd like to encourage people to think about a change they could make, not just to their own life, but to that of a Lancashire child. Becoming a foster carer is a big decision, and we don't suggest anyone takes it lightly. But if anyone is wondering whether it might be for them, they can come along to an information event to have a chat with our friendly staff without feeling pressurised or obligated in any way. With around 20 new Lancashire children needing homes each week, we need to recruit new foster carers. We have increased our allowances to foster carers in recognition of their valuable role in providing loving homes for the children in our care. There is also a rising demand for placements with more children and young people coming into the care of the local authority each week. We are looking for people who can foster all ages of children, particularly siblings who need to stay together, and teenagers. No formal experience or qualifications are needed, all we ask is that you have a spare room available and a desire to make a positive difference to a local child's life."

A package of support is available 24/7 to help foster carers in their role, including local support groups, their own social worker, a dedicated helpline and flexible training. If you're unable to come along to the event, call the fostering recruitment team on 0300 123 6723 or visit www.lancashire.gov.uk/fostering. There is no need to book for the fostering information evening - you can just turn up, but please arrive early to avoid disappointment.