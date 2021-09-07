Inspirational individuals and organisations who have made a difference during pandemic to be honoured in first ever Pride of Nelson awards

And a lifetime achievement honour is at the pinnacle of the awards which are the brainchild of Nelson Town Council.

The Lifetime Achievement award will recognise an exceptional individual who has made a career-long contribution to Nelson in the form of community life, leadership, business, innovation or any other exemplary attribute which has resulted in a legacy of improving lives for individuals, communities, and the wider population.

Coun. Zafar Ali, who is chairman of Nelson Town Council, said: “It’s been a difficult period for many since the pandemic began. As a council we wanted to do something to recognise the different contributions made by individuals and companies in all sectors.

Coun. Zafar Ali, the chairman of Nelson Town Council, has announced the launch of the Pride of Nelson awards

"We want to celebrate individuals, groups and organisations that have managed to achieve great things and have given back to the community.

"These awards will be the perfect way to celebrate community life and Nelson’s thriving diversity."

A red carpet awards ceremony will take place at the Fence Gate Inn, Fence, in November for shortlisted candidates and dignitaries.

Along with the lifetime achievement award there are nine other categories including education, enterprise, arts, sport, health and wellbeing, community contribution, community group, youth leadership and volunteer award.

The search is on to find groups and individuals who have gone out of their way to help others during the pandemic

The education category will recognise an individual, an organisation, a school or college, a class or group, that has gone above and beyond to ensure that families have had the support and access to learning throughout lockdown while the enterprise award will honour a Nelson business (individual or company) which has demonstrated dedication and innovation in the way it has adapted to ensure the survival of their business.

An individual who has demonstrated commitment and achievement is at the core of both the arts and sports awards.

The health and wellbeing award will recognise a community group or individual who has strived to improve the physical and/or mental health and wellbeing of local residents and the community contribution aims to reward the dedication and unwavering commitment to bring the community together through unprecedented times.

The prestigious community group award acknowledges a community group who has continued to serve local residents through challenging times providing key services and support to people throughout the pandemic.

A young person or group of young people who have shown real leadership in the community during the pandemic will be presented with the youth leadership award and the volunteer award will recognise an individual that has shown dedication by volunteering to improve people’s lives and provide support, activities or services that have made a difference throughout the pandemic.