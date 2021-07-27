Intrepid Ribble Valley man to climb height of Everest ...carrying a bathtub!

For the next three weeks, Stephen Taylor (57), who lives in Waddington and enjoys challenging himself, is going to attempt to summit Everest (and more) by repeatedly climbing up Pendle Hill! It’s 557m. high and is going to be tough, but daredevil Stephen is all geared up to complete his "One man and his bath - to Everest and beyond" challenge in aid of the Cystic Fibrosis Trust - at times climbing Pendle Hill SIX times in a day!

His mountainous feat begins on Saturday (July 31st) and to celebrate his achievement on the final day - August 21st - a duck race will be held to raise more cash for CF.

Father-of-two Stephen is no stranger to fundraising. In the past decade, he has raised a staggering £150,000 for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust to thank them for all they have done for his nine-year-old grandson, Thomas, who has the condition and thousands of others who suffer from it.

Waddington man Stephen Taylor ready for his charity challenge

Speaking about his incredible determination, Stephen said: "I have raised awareness and funds for 10 years by walking, cycling and running. For example, I walked Land’s End to John O’Groats, cycled around the UK climbing the four highest mountains running the London Marathon, cooking hundreds of food items at a Fete, creating a party in the field where hundreds of people had a great day. I plan a major fundraising event every year, but it gets harder trying to invent something that will generate interest, I suppose I fell on the bath idea as it’s a burden - a bit like a person with Cystic Fibrosis has a burden each day."

Stephen, who is married with two chidlren and lives in Waddington, added he is looking forward to climing Pendle Hill multiple times on a daily basis. He explained: "The journey as with any event we undertake needs preparation and physical preparation. I knew carrying a bath would need core strength - and lots of it! The challenge is Everest and beyond, so I intend to climb more than the equivalent of world's tallest mountain! My family think I'm mad, but are also very proud of what we as a team have managed to achieve over the years."

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a life-limiting genetic condition affecting more than 10,000 people across the UK. It affects the lungs and digestive system and can cause chronic infections and reduced lung function.

Anyone wishing to sponser Stephen can do so by CLICKING HERE