It's showtime! Countdown begins for the opening of Clitheroe's new luxury cinema

Get your popcorn ready for the debut of a unique and luxury cinema experience at the Holmes Mill complex in Clitheroe.

Excited cinema-goers will be delighted to know the facility is set to open on Friday.

Everyman Media Group is an upmarket UK-wide AIM listed cinema and leisure group that operates in 26 venues. The cinema in Clitheroe will feature four stunning screens with a bar and food offering.

A spokesman for the firm said: "There are only three days to go until the opening of the new boutique venue located on Greenacre Street. It will feature a large bar and lounge space and three screens featuring Everyman’s signature comfy sofa seating and a menu featuring Spielburgers, sundaes and cocktails."