It's time to thank Ribble Valley's unsung heroes of the Covid-19 pandemic

These were Ribble Valley Crossroads Care staff who visited families throughout the community.

As we prepare to mark Carers' Week (June 7th-13th) - a national celebration of the work carried out by carers throughout the country, David Bleazard acknowledges the rewarding efforts of local unsung heroes who keep caring so carers can get the respite they deserve.

"The past 15 months have been an experience most people will never forget. For Ribble Valley Crossroads Care, making sure they can be there for people who care has been a very worthwhile and rewarding challenge – adapting the service to ensure they can still be there for those who care.

Ribble Valley Crossroads Care providing specialist support to carers in their own homes, giving carers time for themselves for over 30 years.

Alongside their regular visits, trained Care Support Workers undertook extra visits caring for Covid-19 positive clients, supporting the local health service to keep people out of hospital and in their own homes. Specialised care continued throughout lockdown times, along with collecting medication and anything else required for their wellbeing, giving comfort to families who were unable to visit those in need knowing they were in safe hands.

Carers also received support and relief in coping with the long and often lonely days and nights.

Sadly, we were not able to continue the Dementia Respite day care (Time for You), which were such happy times, offering activities, support, advice, and enjoying lunch together, and allowing the carer to take time for themselves, but these will start up again as soon as restrictions are lifted.

Crossroads Care is a ‘not for profit’ charity providing a high standard of care putting carers first. Developing services to meet the needs of the community as it has done

The Time for You project lets the cared for and carers come together for activities such as music, games, creative work or just chatting over lunch, giving carers a break and a chance to meet new and old friends.

for more than 30 years. Thanks to dedicated staff, who put those in need of help and care before their own safety and went the extra mile to ensure their work was carried out as usual during difficult times.

Many messages have been received from grateful families. One recent message: “Please pass on to your wonderful carers our heartfelt thanks for their efficient, patient, and highly professional work”.

This dedication of our staff ensures care in the community continues this demanding, but worthwhile service as the needs increase.

Look out for us on Clitheroe Market during Carers Week – Tuesday, June 8th to Saturday, June 12th, when we will have lots of information on help available for anyone caring for a family member, friend or neighbour.