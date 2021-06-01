Joe's charity Ribble Valley truck run raises over £5,000

The procession of trucks. Picture by David Johnston

Joe's friend, Matthew Hargreaves, organised the successful event, which has raised over £5,000 for JDRF UK - Type 1 diabetes research.

The convoy of 68 trucks began from Clitheroe Auction Mart and travelled through Billington, Whalley, Barrow and Clitheroe.

Speaking about the memorable event, Matthew, said: "It was a fantastic turnout both of trucks and crowds of people who lined the streets to cheer us on. Obviously the weather was glorious too so Clitheroe was very busy on Sunday. We have raised almost £6,000 for JDRF and donations continue to pour in. We are pleased to be raising this money in memory of Joe and thankful to everyone who has supported this cause."

A justgiving page has been launched in memory of Joe. On the page, it stated: "Joe had been donating to JDRF for many years since his best friend's son was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. Joe worked in the haulage industry, so what better way to pay our respects and raise money for a great cause than by a truck run!"