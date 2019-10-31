Joy as brave dog Fred returns home after a rough night on the hills above Burnley

A plucky little pooch, who had become trapped in rocks on the hills above Burnley, returned to his overjoyed owners after a night in the cold when valiant rescue attempts had earlier been abandoned.

Brave little Patterdale terrier Fred had got himself into difficulty whilst exploring on Hameldon Common, prompting a call-out to the Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue Team.

Fred

However, despite the best efforts of the team using specialist cameras and removing heavy boulders starting at 4pm, the volunteers could not coax Fred out of the hole and at 9-30pm the difficult descision was made by the team leader to withdraw.

Obviously one chilly night out on the tops was just enough for Fred who greeted his hugely relieved owners the following afternoon by running down the hill to greet them.

A spokesman for the mountain rescue team said: "The rocks inside the cave were unsteady and so it was unknown whether or not Fred would be hurt.

"We managed to move some of the boulders to try and make a better exit route but at 9-30pm and still no sign of Fred, the team leader had to make the difficult decision to withdraw from scene to ensure safety of the team, given that we had exhausted all options and temperatures were dropping.

"We were all incredibly upset to leave poor Fred stuck up there in the cold, but at least he had some shelter provided by the rocks. At this point all we could do was pray he was ok and would find his way out.

"Yesterday morning (Wednesday) Fred's owners went back up but there was still no sign of Fred. They headed back up again at around 2pm and were greeted by Fred running towards them down the hill.

"We couldn't have asked for a better outcome. Fred is doing well and is back home now nice and warm and with a full tum."