Lancashire BBC presenter Graham Liver is made Freeman of the City of Lancaster

BBC broadcaster Graham Liver has been named as a Freeman of the City of Lancaster.

Graham is a presenter on BBC Radio Lancashire and BBC North West Tonight.

Dating back to 1688, traditionally the honour of becoming a Freeman carried a number of privileges including the right to ‘pasture a limited number of beasts’ on the Marsh and to enter the city free from the payment of tolls.

Graham said: “Hopefully my love of the county, particularly Lancaster where my family are, where I was born, where I grew up, where I went to school… Hopefully that [love] comes across and anything I can do to promote Lancaster, Morecambe and all round there, I’ll do..”

Graham was born in 1975 to local milkman Mick and shop assistant Brenda.

The family – who lived and worked in the area for centuries - had a house in Skerton and Graham attended Ryelands County Primary School.

Graham moved on to Our Lady’s Catholic High School where he edited the school newspaper.

His first job was helping out with his dad’s milk round.

Then in the early 1990s, Graham got a job making tea at his local radio station - The Bay - before eventually getting his first on air job at the BBC aged 18.

Since then, Graham has presented both TV and Radio programmes on a number of different BBC outlets across the country.

He has hosted the BBC Radio Lancashire breakfast show for 10 years and regularly reads the news on BBC North West Tonight.

Graham is a patron of a number of local charities and has helped to raise over £500,000 for BBC Children in Need.

Mayor of Lancaster, Councillor David Whittaker, said: “Each year Lancaster City Council continues the longstanding custom of admitting new Freemen of the city and it was great to see one of BBC Radio Lancashire’s favourite presenters who has always flown a flag for his home town, celebrating how proud he is of his heritage.”

John Clayton, Managing Editor at BBC Radio Lancashire, said: “The whole team is so proud that Graham’s passion for his home city has been officially recognised.”