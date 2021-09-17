Latest statistics show how many patients with Covid-19 being cared for in East Lancashire hospitals

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on September 14th was down from 40 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 12 in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 25.

Across England there were 6,344 people in hospital with Covid as of September 14th, with 888 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 37 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 17% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by eight percent.

The figures also show that 35 new covid patients were admitted to hospital in East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to September 12th.