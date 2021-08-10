Let the celebrations begin for Class of 21 A' level students at Burnley College

Hard-working students achieved an impressive 79 A* grades and 156 A grades, with a record-breaking number of students each achieving three A* grades.

In an academic journey impacted by covid, all students have received grades which reflect their dedication and performance throughout their two-year A' level course, determined by tutors and independently verified.

This year’s published results see the College achieve:

* an overall A 'level pass rate of an outstanding 100%

* 94% of students achieve at least one A*-C grade

* 74% of students achieved at least one A*-B grade and

* 45% of students achieved at least one A* or A grade.

Joe Higham (18), from Padiham, a former Blessed Trinity RC College pupil, is planning to take a gap year before reading genetics at a top university, achieved A* A* A* in Biology, Chemistry and Mathematics.

Burnley College Principal Karen Buchanan said: “Huge congratulations to each and every one of our amazing Burnley College Sixth Form Centre students – I am immensely proud of your fantastic achievements and to see you celebrate today with your friends, family and tutors.

"Our students’ hard work, commitment and resilience has brought them to this point today - a day they will always

remember.

“The Class of 2021 will not forget their A 'level journey in a hurry. It is the resilience, determination and motivation shown by our truly amazing students which will remain in our memory."

Freya McFarlane (18), from Burnley, a former Blessed Trinity RC High School pupil, who is reading Sociology at Newcastle University after achieving A*A*A* in Geography, Psychology and Sociology.

Students achieving exceptional grades included:

Paige Fort (18), from Briercliffe, a former St Christopher’s CE High School, who is planning to pursue a Higher Apprenticeship within the NHS, achieved A* A* A* in Biology, Environmental Science and Geography.