Library visit helps Pendle pupils begin a new chapter as they bid to become mini Shakespeares

Pupils shared their experiences of times when they had to be brave during a visit to their local library.

Children from classes one to four at Earby Springfield Primary School walked to the library, which is now housed in the community centre.

During the visit the children took part in Find Your Brave activities and readings which the library service has organised as part of Children's Mental Health Week.

They shared experiences of when they had been brave and enjoyed the story ‘Green Eggs and Ham’. The children were also issued with their very own library cards and were able to choose a book to borrow and read at school.

Headteacher Dawn Liversidge said: "Encouraging pupils to read is a school priority and the library visits have ignited an enjoyment in reading for many of the children.

"We look forward to future visits."

The school plans to visit the library every month and in March children in year four will be working with the librarian to write their very own sonnets in celebration of Shakespeare Week.