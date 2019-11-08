'Local' leads the way in Clitheroe's Silverwoods' autumn auctions

Antiques and collectables with local connections and provenance performed particularly well across Silverwoods’ range of autumn auctions – particularly medals.

A rare distinguished flying medal group awarded to Sgt F. Nickson, from Burnley, was won in the room at the Fine Art Auction on October 16th for £1,900. Weekly sales saw a Clitheroe Fire Brigade 9ct medal for long service awarded to Fireman W. Reid go under the hammer for £140 and another medal group and ephemera from a Burnley soldier – J. G. Travis – sold

Fire Brigade medal

for £250.

In the company’s Rural Bygones Auction, a cast iron horse drinking trough, removed from its original place in Preston’s Flag Market in the 50’s, fetched £1,250. There was the usual strong interest in L. S. Lowry and one of his signed lithographs of The Level Crossing in Burton-on-Trent went for £650 to a commission bidder in the fine art sale, which also saw an iconic scene of the Inn at Whitewell by popular local artist F. Cawthorne sell to a room bidder for £170.

The Fine Art and Antiques auction yielded some other top prices, with a particularly strong ceramics and glass offering. A pair of Royal Worcester hand painted cabinet plates featuring summer fruits, decorated by D. Shinnie and S. Weston, sold to a commission bidder for £650 and a pair of Victorian turquoise table lustres were won by a determined phone bidder for £400. A small Wedgwood Fairyland lustre bowl was snapped up by the internet for £280 and an impressive pair of pottery chargers by Wood and Son Burslem depicting rampant lions went to the room for £140.

The collectables section of the sale included a notable selection of items related to cockfighting – the most popular was a Dutch handbook with 49 coloured plates which sold for £350 in the room. Two mantel clocks performed well – a Jaeger le Coultre Atmos mantel clock, complete with its original instruction booklet, which an internet bidder purchased for £450 and a

French red tortoiseshell one by Maple and Co of Paris sold for £170 in the room.

At the very end of the auction, a large 19th century portrait of a Young Portuguese Girl in traditional dress was secured by another room bidder for £380.

The next Rural Bygones Sale will be held on November 23rd and the Fine Art and Antiques Auction on Wednesday, December 18th. There is a weekly sale of antiques, collectables and furniture every Wednesday starting at 12 and free, no obligation, appraisals and valuations for all sales on Mondays between 9am and 3pm. Call 01200 423322 for details. Visit www.silverwoods.co.uk to find out more.