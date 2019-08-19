Long-serving Clitheroe pastor shares wisdom as she moves on

The youth pastor of a Clitheroe church has shared some insights into effective youth ministry for the benefit of parishes across Lancashire.

One of the Diocese’s longest-serving employed youth pastors – Jo Pellet from St James Church – moves on from her current role this month.

Jo shared some wisdom on the Diocesan website and in the latest edition of the Diocesan magazine for parishes about what she believes are the keys to effectiveness when it comes to youth ministry in a parish church.

They include: "Having a supportive, releasing, encouraging church family, who have grasped hold of the vision for investing in young people for themselves and see the importance of doing so."

Additionally, Jo says it is important to be given "the freedom to try new things and sometimes fail, but learn and be encouraged and get back up again knowing that our ministry to young people is so much bigger than ourselves."

Jo added: “I have had the incredible privilege of serving the young people in my community of Clitheroe for 18 years, over 14 of which have been employed by my church, St James.

“I will miss operating within this role, but I hope I am leaving a legacy in our church and in the lives of individual young people over the years; a legacy based on Jesus and the Good News He is for us today; one based on love, acceptance, encouragement, challenge, experience and opportunity.”

Tabs Halliwell, from the Diocese’s Youth Provision Development Team, thanked Jo for her work at St James saying: “We are privileged to have some amazing people in youth and children’s roles across Blackburn Diocese. We pray for Jo and honour her for her years of service at St James.”