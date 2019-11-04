Look back to the golden age of rail at Colne Library

A048 42798 at Skipton
Fascinating photographs from the former Colne to Skipton rail line will be the subject of the latest illustrated lecture at Colne Library.

"Gone but not Forgotten - An illustrated history of the Colne to Skipton Railway" will be presented by David Watson on Thursday December 5th at 7-30pm.

Colne Station

This is a new date after the original had to be rearranged. Tickets bought for Tuesday December 3rd will still be valid on the Thursday night

Tickets costing £3 and including refreshments are available from Colne Library.

A028 Black Five between Foulridge and Colne

Skipton

