Louise putting her art and soul into community workshops for disadvantaged

The workshops, being held at Victoria Park in Nelson, for four to 16-year-olds are being delivered by up-and-coming artist Louise Cunningham (24) from Sabden.

Aimed at youngsters who receive free school meals, the workshops have been running from 10am until 2pm, Tuesday to Friday, and have also given talented local young woman Louise a rare opportunity to forge a career in art.

Louise, who is based at In-Situ's impressive home at Northlight in Brierfield, said: "It was a big relief for me to get this post through Kickstart. I graduated in 2019 from the University of Salford with a degree in visual arts so to be able to get a job where I can put those skills to practical skills is a big relief.

Louise Cunningham leading a workshop at Victoria Park, Nelson

"There aren't a lot of opportunities for art graduates, especially from the big cities.

"It's been very rewarding working with the youngsters and a great opportunity for them to access some free art workshops through the summer. In-Situ have allowed me to set up my own projects.

"Northlight is also a very inspiring place to work. It feels like being in a big city but with the beautiful countryside all around."

For more information about the projects visit https://www.communityartsbyzk.co.uk/

Former St Augustine's RC High pupil Louise Cunningham