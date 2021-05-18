Low-key event to mark 90th anniversary of the Hodder Valley May Queen Festival

Incoming May Queen Lilly Breaks (11) and retiring May Queen Sadie Wilson (13) were joined in the celebrations with Mrs Aldwyth Pearson and Mrs Anthea Hodson. Mrs Pearson had the honour of crowning Lilly and Mrs Hodson represented the Slaidburn Estate. Celebratory gift boxes were given to Lilly and Sadie, full of treats and mementos. Flowers were given to Mrs Pearson and Mrs Hodson to thank them for their continuous support of the May Queen Festival and for joining in with Lilly and Sadie's special day.

A spokesman said: "To adhere to the Covid-19 restrictions, only a very small number of attendees were permitted to join us. The weather was kind to us and allowed us to make the May Queen crowning as magical as we could given the circumstances. We would like to say a very big thank you to St Andrew's Church and the local businesses who donated gifts to give to Lilly and Sadie. We are hopeful that next year we are able to celebrate the Hodder Valley's May Queen Festival properly and with as many of our friends as possible!"