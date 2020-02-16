M6 northbound closed and two arrested after police chase in Lancashire

A section of the M6 in Lancashire was closed today after a "serious" road traffic collision.

The busy northbound carriageway was closed at around 7am today (Sunday) between junctions 33 at Galgate and junction 34 at Lancaster.

Police and highways officials were at the scene conducting collision investigations.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We were called by Cumbria Police at 5.35am today (February 16) after a vehicle failed to stop for their officers.

"The vehicle later entered the M6 in Lancashire and travelled the wrong way down the northbound carriageway.

"Whilst attempting to stop the vehicle, a Lancashire police car has been involved in a minor collision with it close to junction 33.

"A police officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

"He has since been discharged.

"Two men have been arrested.

"The motorway has since reopened."

Diversions were signed by the hollow triangle diversion symbol exiting at J33 and following the adjacent A6 north towards Scotforth. In Scotforth merge onto the A683 following signs to the M6 to rejoin at J34.

A Highways England spokesman said: "For traffic approaching the delays locally, you are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and you may wish to re-route or delay your journey.

"If travelling towards this area from much farther afield, delay information will remain visible on our on-road variable message signs until delays have cleared.

"Further information is available from Highways England by visiting our www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via our @HighwaysNWEST regional twitter feed.

"Our 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000."