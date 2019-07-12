Main road to Burnley through Crawshawbooth closed due to burst water main

A water leak in the centre of a village has resulted in the closure of a main route to Manchester and Rossendale from Burnley.

The leak occurred last night in the centre of Burnley Road, Crawshawbooth, but a second one has meant the road is still closed today.

The Burnley Bus Company, which runs the well-used 'Witchway' X43 service Tweeted this morning that its buses will divert from the Summit in Burnley down Rossendale Road on to the motorway through to Bank Street in Rawtenstall.

Bus stops from the Bull and Butcher to Bank Street will not be served.

The burst is believed to be the fourth in 12 months to affect the village.