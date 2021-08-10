Marvellous Madissa put lockdown to good use

​Madissa Malik

Madissa Malik (18) formerly of Pendle Vale College, used her initiative to join a teaching agency and gain paid employment and experience during lockdown while student placements could not take place.

She then put the experience she gained during her employment period into practice when work placement opportunities could take place again in the Spring. After three weeks of placement at Little Blossoms in Barrowford, Madissa was offered a permanent position and is loving her new job.

A delighted Madissa, who is celebrating achieving an A* grade in her Education and Childcare course at college said: “It has been my dream from a young age to become a nursery practitioner and now that I am qualified I have achieved my dream! I love working with children.