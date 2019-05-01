Mayor and Mayoress of Pendle pay Burnley primary school a special visit

A Burnley primary school have "very proudly" welcomed the Mayor and Mayoress of Pendle, Councillor James Starkie and Janet Starkie, to their school so they could learn more about the role.

Learning interesting facts and information about the role Mayor plays and getting a chance to have a close look at the official regalia, chains, mace, bicorne, and other insignia, children from Reedley Primary School were thrilled to have Mr and Mrs Starkie come to their school on April 25th.

"I really enjoyed the Mayor coming in and thought it was funny when he said that he was 16 years old," said Layla from Year 2, while Zainab from Year 4 added: "He was very friendly and the best part was when he showed us the mace."

The children were also given the opportunity to ask the Mayor and Mayoress questions, with both more than happy to answer anything the children asked.