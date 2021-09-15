Missing man last seen in Nottingham may be in Lancashire

John Halie, 43, was last seen in The Meadows, Nottingham at around 9pm on Sunday (September 12).

Police believe he may have since travelled to the Colne area.

John is described as white, 6ft tall, with dark, receding hair.

He has links to the Colne and Nottingham areas.

"Police are appealing for information and urging anyone who knows where he is to come forward," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

If you can help police call 101, quoting log number 1298 of September 13.

In an emergency call 999.

John Halie (pictured) is described as white, 6ft tall, with dark, receding hair. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

