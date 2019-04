A huge moorland fire has broken out over Foulridge.

At 4-40pm crews were called to reports of a wildfire on Noya View Hill, Foulridge.

Ten fire crews attended

At one point there were 10 fire engines in attendance from Barnoldswick, Burnley, Hyndburn, Haslingden, Rawtenstall, Bamber Bridge, Colne and Manchester as well as the wildfire specialist teams.

The fire covered three hectares and firefighters used two air blowers, six aqua pacs and multiple beaters.

The fire is surrounded and crews are managing hot spots.