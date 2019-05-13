More time needed on decision to convert historic Trawden mill into housing

Plans have been submitted to redevelop a historic former mill in Trawden into housing.

A decision has been deferred by Colne Area Committee on the plans to create 14 dwelling houses on the site of Black Carr Mill in Skipton Road after officers had initially recommended refusal.

If passed, work would see the conversion of the upper floors and part of the ground floor of the mill to form eight dwellinghouses, as well as the demolition of the former weaving shed to make way for six dwellinghouses.

Members of Colne Area Committee, which met last week, deferred a decision until the next meeting as the plans had been amended so they felt more time was needed to look at the application.

A report from Historic England stated that the mill was built in the early1880s as Trawden was developing due to the growing cotton industry.

However, only the warehouse and a weaving shed survive from the original mill complex following demolitions and the buildings are in need of re-development to sustain their future.

The site lies within the Trawden Forrest Conservation Area, and textile mills are identified as making a positive contribution to the character and appearance of the area in the Conservation Area Appraisal (2005).