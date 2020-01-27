More tributes to 'inspirational' Nelson nursery headteacher killed in car accident

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson has paid tribute to the "inspirational" headteacher of a Nelson nursery killed in a car accident on Friday evening.

As reported here, the headteahcer of Bradley Nursery School Claire Lucas (43) and her partner Mark died after being involved in a road traffic collision on the A59 at Broughton, near Skipton.

The nursery was closed today as a mark of respect.

Mr Stephenson said: "I’m shocked and saddened to hear that Claire Lucas tragically died in a car accident over the weekend.

"Claire was very well known in Pendle, being the headteacher of the outstanding Bradley Nursery School in Nelson. She was an inspiration and a well-respected member of our community.

"This is a very tragic loss, which I know will be felt by many. I offer my deepest condolences to Claire’s friends and family, as well as to her colleagues, pupils and parents at Bradley Nursery."

North Yorkshire Police have appealed for witnesses to the accident to come forward with information.

Emergency services were called at around 9-40pm on Friday following reports of a two vehicle RTC. The collision involved a silver Mercedes Vito van and a white Nissan Juke.

Claire and Mark were the two occupants of the Nissan Juke.

A woman from the Mercedes van was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the van has been arrested and remains in custody.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen either of the vehicles prior to the collision, or were on the A59 at the time and may have dashcam footage, to contact North Yorkshire Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 12200013851. Alternatively you can email MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

The A59 remains closed at this time and officers request that people avoid the area whilst the investigation is ongoing.