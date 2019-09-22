Motorcyclist (84) airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after Ribble Valley crash

Police investigations are continuing
Police are appealing for witnesses after an elderly man suffered serious injuries following a collision in Chaigley.


Police were called around 3-20pm yesterday to reports of an accident on Chipping Road, close to the junction with Mitton Road.

An 84-year-old man from Rochdale, riding a Honda motorbike, had been involved in a collision with a Land Rover. The rider suffered broken ribs and was taken by air ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment. The driver of the Land Rover, a 73-year-old man, was not injured.

Sgt Oliver Jones, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations, said: “We are appealing for information after a motorcyclist was found seriously injured in Chaigley. We would encourage anyone with information, who saw the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage, to come forward immediately.”

Anyone with information can call 101 or e-mail 3975@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 0878 of September 21.